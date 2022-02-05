"Well, I think it wasn't that I stopped loving music, I feel like I stopped loving the music business, you know, for a little bit," the rapper said.
"I realized that it is in my power to navigate the industry the way I want to, and I think I was giving other people and other entities the power over how my career was being navigated. And now I'm not doing that," she added.
"I choose now to enjoy every moment of everything I am doing."
In addition, Minaj said motherhood has changed her outlook in life. Minaj has a 16-month-old son with her husband, Kenneth Petty.
"I think motherhood has made me see more good in people, see more good in the universe," the star said.
"Makes you a little bit more of a forgiving person -- not that you forgive people and you want everybody around you, because I have forgiven people recently and not necessarily wanted them in my space."
"When I look at my son, I am reminded that I am so blessed," she added.
"We are so blessed, y'all. Because I realize so many women, this is their dream -- their dream is to have a child. Not everybody gets that blessing, so when you have a little baby you are reminded everyday -- thank you, God, thank you for this little gift."
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.