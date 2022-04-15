Stars from six Nickelodeon series will converge in the crossover special When Worlds Collide.

Nickelodeon said in a press release Thursday that the special will premiere April 21 at 7 p.m. EDT as part of Side Hustle on Nickelodeon.

When Worlds Collide will feature Frankie Grande of Henry Danger, Jules LeBlanc, Jayden Bartels, Isaiah Crews, Mitchell Berg and Jacques Chevelle from Side Hustle, and Havan Flores, Terrence Little Gardenhigh, Dana Heath and Luca Luhan of Danger Force.

That Girl Lay Lay and Gabrielle Nevaeh Green from That Girl Lay Lay, Young Dylan from Tyler Perry's Young Dylan and Kate Godfrey and Anton Starkman from Warped! will also take part in the event.

When Worlds Collide will see Henry Danger villain Frankini (Grande) track a powerful mind-controlling device to Altoonisburg with the goal of world domination. The stars of the other series must work together to defeat him or be brainwashed forever.

LeBlanc, Bartels, That Girl Lay Lay and Green will perform the original song "Worlds Collide" during the special. The song will be released on streaming platforms April 22.

When Worlds Collide is written by Side Hustle creator Dave Malkoff and directed by Adam Weissman (Henry Danger, Danger Force).

Side Hustle Season 2 returns with new episodes April 28 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.