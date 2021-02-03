Nickelodeon and CBS Sports are teaming up to produce special Super Bowl LV content for kids and families starting with the Nickelodeon Super Duper Super Bowl Pregame Spectacular on Friday at 8 p.m. EST.

Nickelodeon stars Gabrielle Nevaeh Green and Lex Lumpkin will be hosting the pregame show, which will feature Super Bowl fun facts, Nickelodeon-themed season highlights and predictions with help from special guests.

Nickelodeon Super Duper Super Bowl Spectacular will re-air multiple times over the weekend before Super Bowl LV airs Sunday on CBS at 6:30 p.m. EST.

Green and Lumpkin will additionally appear in a specially produced segment of Nickelodeon game show Unfiltered on CBS' The Super Bowl Today, which airs Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. EST. The Kansas City Chiefs are facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Green and Lumpkin will try to guess the virtually disguised identity of one of the NFL's biggest stars from Super Bowl LV.

A Nickelodeon-themed highlights package will also air during CBS' halftime coverage of the big game.