Nickelodeon to launch Nickmas holiday lineup on Nov. 19
UPI News Service, 11/12/2020
Nickelodeon announced on Thursday that its holiday themed lineup of programs titled Nickmas will kick off on Nov. 19.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Season 2 premiere of competition series Top Elf, star-studded special The All-Star Nickmas Spectacular, holiday themed episodes of PAW Patrol, Santiago of the Seas, Blue's Clues & You!, The Casagrandes, The Substitute, All That, Danger Force and more are a part of the Nickmas lineup.
Nickelodeon will also be airing fan-favorite holiday episodes of SpongeBob SquarePants, Rugrats and The Loud House.
Top Elf Season 2, set to premiere on Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. EST, will invite seven contestants to the North Pole where they will compete in a series of holiday-themed challenges for the title of Top Elf and $25,000 towards a charity of their choosing.
A celebrity guest judge will be featured on each episode of Top Elf. Addison Rae, Pharoah, Tori Kelly, Guava Juice and JoJo Siwa will be making appearances.
The All-Star Nickmas Spectacular is set to air on Nov. 28 at 9 p.m. EST.
Siwa, That Girl Lay Lay and Ne-Yo will be performing with Gabriel Iglesias, Pharoah, Tisha Campbell, Trevor Noah and Young Dylan set to make appearances. Lex Lumpkin is serving as the host.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.