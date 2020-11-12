Nickelodeon announced on Thursday that its holiday themed lineup of programs titled Nickmas will kick off on Nov. 19.

The Season 2 premiere of competition series Top Elf, star-studded special The All-Star Nickmas Spectacular, holiday themed episodes of PAW Patrol, Santiago of the Seas, Blue's Clues & You!, The Casagrandes, The Substitute, All That, Danger Force and more are a part of the Nickmas lineup.

Nickelodeon will also be airing fan-favorite holiday episodes of SpongeBob SquarePants, Rugrats and The Loud House.

Top Elf Season 2, set to premiere on Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. EST, will invite seven contestants to the North Pole where they will compete in a series of holiday-themed challenges for the title of Top Elf and $25,000 towards a charity of their choosing.

A celebrity guest judge will be featured on each episode of Top Elf. Addison Rae, Pharoah, Tori Kelly, Guava Juice and JoJo Siwa will be making appearances.

The All-Star Nickmas Spectacular is set to air on Nov. 28 at 9 p.m. EST.

Siwa, That Girl Lay Lay and Ne-Yo will be performing with Gabriel Iglesias, Pharoah, Tisha Campbell, Trevor Noah and Young Dylan set to make appearances. Lex Lumpkin is serving as the host.