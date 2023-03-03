The 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards will be aired live from Los Angeles on Saturday at 7 p.m. EST.

The show will be hosted by CBS Mornings co-host Nate Burleson and social media influencer Charli D'Amelio. This year's top nominee is the Netflix show Stranger Things, which is nominated for six awards in its penultimate season.

How to Watch

The 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards will air on Teen Nick, Nicktoons, Nick Jr., TVLand, CMT, and MTV2 on Saturday at 7 p.m. EST.

Participants

Nate Burleson and Charli D'Amelio are hosting the awards show. Bebe Rexha is performing her hit "I'm Good (Blue)." Young Dylan, who stars in the Tyler-Perry-produced Nickelodeon show of the same name, is also performing.

Expect to see appearances by Awkwafina, Lil Baby, Halle Bailey, Pete Davidson, Melissa McCarthy, MrBeast, Chris Pine, Anthony Ramos, Michelle Rodriguez and Seth Rogen.

Nominees

First-time nominees this year include Wednesday star Jenna Ortega, rapper Jack Harlow, Japanese singer/songwriter Joji, "Sunroof" singer Nicky Youre and Black Panther's Letitia Wright.

Adam Sandler will receive the 2023 King of Comedy Award. The 10-time Kids' Choice Award winner will accept the award during this year's telecast and will, per usual, be slimed.

"Recognized for his prolific career in comedy as an actor, writer, producer, comedian and musician over the past 30 years, Sandler will accept his Silver Blimp from a giant, opulent throne on the KCA stage, before getting decimated in Nickelodeon's iconic Slime," according to a press release from Nickelodeon.