The 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards will air live Saturday from Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif.Miranda Cosgrove of iCarly fame and NFL star Rob Gronkowski will be serving as the hosts for the event, which will honor the year's best in TV, film, music and sports.Taylor Swift and Adele lead the field of nominees with four nominations each including Favorite Female Artist.Winners will receive orange, Nickelodeon blimp awards -- and also Nickelodeon's signature green slime.How to WatchTime: The show begins at 7:30 p.m. EDT.Network: Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nictoons and Nick Jr.Online: The show will be available to stream on the Nickelodeon app and website.Presenters: Samuel L. Jackson, Charli D'Amelio, Dixie D'Amelio, WWE's Xavier Woods, Ralph Macchio, Peyton List, Heidi Klum, Kevin Hart, Jordan Fisher, Isla Fisher, Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara, Jace Norman, Simon Cowell, Charlie Puth, Howie Mandel and Isiah Crews will be presenting awards.Performers: Kid Cudi and Jack Harlow will be taking the stage to perform.NomineesFavorite Female ArtistAdeleAriana GrandeBillie EilishCardi BLady GagaTaylor SwiftFavorite Male ArtistBruno MarsDrakeEd SheeranJustin BieberShawn MendesThe WeekndFavorite Song"All Too Well (Taylor's Version)," Taylor Swift"Bad Habits," Ed Sheeran"Easy On Me," Adele"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish"Take My Breath," The Weeknd"Up," Cardi BFavorite Movie ActressAngelina Jolie in EternalsCamila Cabello in CinderellaEmily Blunt in Jungle CruiseEmma Stone in CruellaScarlett Johansson in Black WidowZendaya in Spider-Man: No Way Home and DuneFavorite Movie ActorDwayne Johnson in Jungle Cruise and Red NoticeJohn Cena in F9: The Fast SagaLeBron James in Space Jam: A New LegacyRyan Reynolds in Free Guy and Red NoticeTom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way HomeVin Diesel in F9: The Fast SagaFavorite MovieCinderellaClifford the Big Red DogJungle CruiseSpace Jam: A New LegacySpider-Man: No Way HomeTom & Jerry: The MovieFavorite Female TV Star (Family)Elizabeth Olsen in WandaVisionHailee Steinfeld in HawkeyeMary Mouser in Cobra KaiMiranda Cosgrove in iCarlyPeyton List in Cobra KaiYara Shahidi in Black-ish, Grown-ishFavorite Male TV Star (Family)Iain Armitage in Young SheldonJeremy Renner in HawkeyeJerry Trainor in iCarlyNathan Kress in iCarlyRalph Macchio in Cobra KaiTom Hiddleston in LokiFavorite Family TV ShowCobra KaiiCarlyLokiWandaVisionThe FlashYoung Sheldon