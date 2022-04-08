The 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards will air live Saturday from Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif.

Miranda Cosgrove of iCarly fame and NFL star Rob Gronkowski will be serving as the hosts for the event, which will honor the year's best in TV, film, music and sports.

Taylor Swift and Adele lead the field of nominees with four nominations each including Favorite Female Artist.

Winners will receive orange, Nickelodeon blimp awards -- and also Nickelodeon's signature green slime.

How to Watch

Time: The show begins at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

Network: Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nictoons and Nick Jr.

Online: The show will be available to stream on the Nickelodeon app and website.

Performers: Kid Cudi and Jack Harlow will be taking the stage to perform.

Nominees

Favorite Female Artist

Adele

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Artist

Bruno Mars

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Favorite Song

"All Too Well (Taylor's Version)," Taylor Swift

"Bad Habits," Ed Sheeran

"Easy On Me," Adele

"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish

"Take My Breath," The Weeknd

"Up," Cardi B

Favorite Movie Actress

Angelina Jolie in Eternals

Camila Cabello in Cinderella

Emily Blunt in Jungle Cruise

Emma Stone in Cruella

Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow

Zendaya in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Dune

Favorite Movie Actor

Dwayne Johnson in Jungle Cruise and Red Notice

John Cena in F9: The Fast Saga

LeBron James in Space Jam: A New Legacy

Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy and Red Notice

Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Vin Diesel in F9: The Fast Saga

Favorite Movie

Cinderella

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Jungle Cruise

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom & Jerry: The Movie

Favorite Female TV Star (Family)

Elizabeth Olsen in WandaVision

Hailee Steinfeld in Hawkeye

Mary Mouser in Cobra Kai

Miranda Cosgrove in iCarly

Peyton List in Cobra Kai

Yara Shahidi in Black-ish, Grown-ish

Favorite Male TV Star (Family)

Iain Armitage in Young Sheldon

Jeremy Renner in Hawkeye

Jerry Trainor in iCarly

Nathan Kress in iCarly

Ralph Macchio in Cobra Kai

Tom Hiddleston in Loki

Favorite Family TV Show

Cobra Kai

iCarly

Loki

WandaVision

The Flash

Young Sheldon