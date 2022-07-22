Nickelodeon has announced the first-ever crossover special set within the SpongeBob SquarePants universe.

The one-hour special, titled The Tidal Zone, is set to premiere on streaming service Paramount+ in November.

The news was announced on Thursday during Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants panel at Comic-Con International in San Diego, Calif.

The crossover will feature characters from all three animated SpongeBob shows, Nickelodeon said.

This includes the original SpongeBob SquarePants show, as well as its two spinoff series, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years and The Patrick Star Show, both of which are original shows now streaming on Paramount+.

The Tidal Zone is a "journey into an hour of television where two dimensions can become three, and French divers can wear black ties," Nickelodeon said in a press release. "Observe a tale of both comedy and caution, of satire and stupidity. Minds may switch, bodies may shrink, and robots may rise in...The Tidal Zone."

Nickelodeon also released a first look at the upcoming special to go along with the announcement, showing off an alternate dimension of the SpongeBob SquarePants universe, complete with a robotic SpongeBob and Squidward.

Joining the panel at Comic-Con were voice actors from the trio of series. This includes Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Kate Higgins (Narlene) and Carlos Alazraqui (Nobby), along with creative minds from the shows.

The news comes amidst continuing popularity for SpongeBob properties.

First launched in 1999, the original SpongeBob SquarePants series was created by the late marine scientist Stephen Hillenburg.

Its endearment to children has made it the fifth-longest running animated series in American history, and it was picked up for a 14th season in March.

SpongeBob SquarePants has won a number of accolades, including a slate of Emmys and 19 Kids' Choice Awards.

The show has also been the catalyst for three feature films, with a fourth reportedly on the way for Paramount+. Additionally, a live Broadway production called SpongeBob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical was launched in 2017.

Its spinoff series have also seen significant success, with The Patrick Star Show also being renewed for Season 2 in March.

While The Tidal Zone is set to premiere this November, an exact release date has not yet been announced.