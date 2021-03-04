Nickelodeon announced on Thursday a new SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff focusing on a younger Patrick, titled The Patrick Star Show.

Patrick and his family star in the animated family sitcom, which will air on Nickelodeon this summer. The network has ordered 13 episodes.

The Patrick Star Show will follow a young Patrick as he hosts his own television show for his neighborhood. Patrick's sister Squidina, parents Bunny and Cecil and grandpa GrandPat will also be featured.

Bill Fagerbakke is returning to voice Patrick, with Tom Wilson as Cecil, Cree Summer as Bunny, Jill Talley as Squidina and Dana Snyder as GrandPat.

SpongeBob SquarePants voice stars Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Roger Bumpass (Squidward), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs) and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton) will also make appearances.

Marc Ceccarelli, Vincent Waller and Jennie Monica are co-executive producing. The series is being developed for television by Claudia Spinelli, the SVP of animation development at Nickelodeon with production overseen by Kelly Gardner, vice president, current series, animation at the network.

The Patrick Star Show is the second SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff following Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years, which follows a younger SpongeBob and his friends at a summer camp together.

Kamp Koral is available on Paramount+ as the streaming service launches on Thursday alongside new film, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.

"Nickelodeon is diving deeper into Bikini Bottom to give fans a look at our lovable adult Patrick Star and his entire family with a sitcom only he could imagine up. The second original spinoff allows us to expand our reach, tell new stories and connect with our audience around the world who continue to love these characters," Ramsey Naito, president of Nickelodeon Animation said in a statement.