Nick Viall groans at thought of reliving his failed 'The Bachelorette' proposal to Kaitlyn Bristowe
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/15/2020
Nick Viall has moaned and groaned at the thought of watching back his failed marriage proposal to former The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe on Monday night's episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever!.
The Bachelorette's eleventh season, including its most dramatic and romantic moments with Kaitlyn and her lineup of suitors, will essentially be packed into the second episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! airing on Monday, June 15 at 8PM ET/PT.
While reliving the controversial season back will apparently be a struggle for Kaitlyn, whose engagement to winner Shawn Booth ended in late 2018, it may be worse for Nick, who finished as Kaitlyn's runner-up and got dumped after popping the question.
On Sunday, Nick took to Instagram and posted a short clip of his marriage proposal to Kaitlyn laced with a real-time reaction of embarrassment and disgust, although it was clear Nick was joking around.
"It was like waving at someone who's waving at the person behind ... but million times worse," Nick captioned the video.
Nick groaned and suggested The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! is going to air the entire proposal for viewers.
"TBH I look back on this time of my life and have nothing but positive memories. I just didn't think ABC would make us relive the entire failed proposal tomorrow night..It really was a season for the ages," Nick continued.
"You never know how you view things as time passes. Glad to be able to call KB a good friend!"
After competing for Andi Dorfman's heart on The Bachelorette's tenth season in 2014 and finishing as the runner-up behind winner Josh Murray, Nick appeared on Kaitlyn's season several weeks into the process.
At the Final Rose Ceremony on Kaitlyn's The Bachelorette edition, Nick approached Kaitlyn and said he felt a powerful love for her. As he started his seemingly sincere speech, he started to cry.
"I'm not ready to let you go and I don't want to let us go because I am in love with you, and I look at you and I have such confidence in you and us. I am yours forever if you'll have me and, Kaitlyn..." Nick said as he took the engagement ring box out of his pocket.
Kaitlyn put her hands up to stop the gesture and Nick said with a shocked look on his face, "No? Okay."
Kaitlyn broke down into tears and couldn't speak for about a minute. She kept repeating, "Oh my God," while Nick stood there baffled. Kaitlyn apologized and said she needed every single second she had with Nick to make her final choice.
Kaitlyn looked for a good explanation but didn't come up with anything other than, "My heart is just with somebody else."
Nick interjected and said an abrupt, "Kay."
"I'm not trying to be short. I just don't think there is anything you could say that will make me less confused," Nick blurted out.
"I just don't know what to think right now. I just feel sick. I think I'm probably just in shock right now. Obviously I feel a little foolish," Nick said in his final words.
"I do feel like it was the best setup. To actually hear she loves me more than once, it's like a f-cking joke. I am the world's biggest joke."
After Nick left, Kaitlyn told the cameras she knew it would all be worth it once she saw Shawn, and Kaitlyn went on to accept Shawn's marriage proposal.
Back in January 2019, Nick revealed in an episode of his The Viall Files podcast he and Kaitlyn talked "every day, all day" on the phone and via FaceTime before she accepted her role as the Bachelorette.
He also admitted that once he joined the cast in Week 4, he stayed at Kaitlyn's hotel in New York City for the night.
"I put this hoodie on, snuck into her room and we were hanging out all night," Nick recalled, according to Us Weekly.
Kaitlyn and Jason are now in love and frequently talk about getting engaged.
Nick continued his search for love on reality television following his split from Kaitlyn through a stint on Bachelor in Paradise, but when a romance with Jennifer Saviano didn't work out, ABC selected him to star on The Bachelor's 21st season to hopefully find his match.
Nick got engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi at the end of his season, but the pair split in August 2017.
Each Monday night on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever!, host Chris Harrison reaches into the Bachelor vault to provide viewers with a look back at a favorite prior season -- including crushing Rose Ceremonies, passionate marriage proposals, unexpected new arrivals, emotional meltdowns, big breakups, and romantic moments.
The three-hour episodes also include virtual updates from The Bachelor franchise alums, who will reveal what's been happening in their lives ever since the final rose.