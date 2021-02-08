Nick Viall says he's "super happy" with new girlfriend Natalie Joy.

The 40-year-old television personality confirmed his romance with Joy while speaking to actress Esther Povitsky during Monday's episode of his Viall Files podcast.

"Yeah, I'm in a relationship. It's fun. It's great. I'm super happy," Viall said.

When asked if his life is different now that he's dating Joy, Viall said he's very happy.

"I have those moments of gratitude and thankfulness of being happy. So, there's moments of like, 'You're really great and I'm really happy you're a part of my life' kind of thoughts, for sure," he said.

Viall and Joy were first linked in 2019 and shared a video together on Instagram Stories in January. The pair were spotted together last week during a hike in Runyon Canyon in Los Angeles.

Us Weekly said Friday that Viall and Joy are "inseparable."

"They've been dating since the beginning of COVID but have just started going public," a source said. "They're pretty much inseparable. You can say she practically lives with him because she's at his house that much."

Viall competed in Andi Dorfman's season of The Bachelorette in 2014 and in Kaitlyn Bristowe's season the next year. He appeared in Bachelor in Paradise Season 3 before starring in The Bachelor Season 21.

Viall got engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi during The Bachelor but split from Grimaldi in 2017.