Big Mouth creator and star Nick Kroll announced on Instagram that he has married his pregnant girlfriend, Lily Kwong, a landscape architect.

On Friday, he posted an outdoor photo of him and his new bride gazing at each other near an ocean.

"So very thankful for @lily_kwong," he captioned the picture.

"So deeply thankful 11-19-20 forever @nickkroll [heart] captured by @globaliza, dress by @rushkabergman & Peter Hidalgo," Kwong wrote in her own post, which included the same photo.

Kwong announced her pregnancy on Instagram in October.

"Created a little Dumpling with my forever person @nickkroll," she captioned a photo of her showing off her baby bump.