TMZ reported the news Wednesday after obtaining the child's birth certificate. Malti was born via surrogate Jan. 15 in San Diego.
Malti is of Sanskrit origin and generally means small fragrant flower or moonlight.
E! News confirmed the news.
Jonas and Chopra had announced their daughter's birth in January.
"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," the couple said at the time.
Jonas and Chopra married in December 2018. Chopra shared photos from her Easter celebration with Jonas Sunday on Instagram, tagging the post location as "Heaven."
