Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have announced the birth of their first child together.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate," both Nick Jonas and Chopra said Friday on their Instagram accounts.

"We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," they continued.

Nick Jonas and Chopra were married in December 2018 and had two wedding ceremonies, one Christian and one Hindu.

Nick Jonas is the latest Jones Brother to welcome a baby. Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle Jonas are the parents to 7-year-old daughter Alena Rose and 5-year-old daughter Valentina Angelina.