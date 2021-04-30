Singer and actor Nick Jonas will host the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in May.

Billboard confirmed Friday that Jonas, 27, will host the annual awards show May 23, following Kelly Clarkson 's three-year stint as host.

The Billboard Music Awards will air live from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles May 23 at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.

Jonas confirmed the news with a video of himself holding a Billboard Music Awards statuette with a "Best Host Ever!" sticky note on it.

"Truly an honor to have already received the first preemptive 2021 #BBMAs award. Best host ever?! Wow!" he joked in the caption of the post.

Billboard announced the 2021 finalists for the Billboard Music Awards on Thursday. The Weeknd leads as a finalist in 16 categories, followed by DaBaby with 11 and Pop Smoke with 10.

Jonas is a member of the pop rock group Jonas Brothers. As an actor, he most recently starred in the big screen adaptation of Chaos Walking.

In addition, Jonas serves as a coach on the NBC reality singing competition The Voice. He will be replaced by Ariana Grande in Season 21.