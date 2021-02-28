Pop music star Nick Jonas debuted two new songs on this weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live.

The 28-year-old singer and actor played live for the first time "Spaceman" and "This is Heaven."

The songs will appear on his next album, Spaceman, which goes on sale March 12.

His performances of the singles came as he served double duty as guest host and musical guest on the NBC sketch-comedy show.

The network announced in November that Jonas would be returning as a coach for Season 20 of The Voice after previously serving in that capacity for Season 18.

In addition to his solo career, Jonas also performs alongside his brothers Kevin, 33, and Joe, 31, in the pop rock band Jonas Brothers.

The group released its fifth studio album, Happiness Begins, in June 2019.

The next live episode of SNL will be on March 27 when Maya Rudolph, 48, hosts and rapper Jack Harlow, 22, will provide the musical entertainment.