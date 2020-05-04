Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, says the actor is "doing well" after having a tracheostomy.

Kloots said in a video Sunday on Instagram Stories that Cordero, 41, appears to be breathing better following the procedure, which involves placing a tube in a person's windpipe via an opening in the neck. Cordero has been battling coronavirus for weeks.

"He is doing okay. His vent settings are down, which is good. That's a really great sign that his breathing is going well," Kloots said. "Settings are down, and he's doing well."

"I'm just hoping for another kind of day of rest and recovery for Nick. I think the more days that he has of this, might help his brain to wake up," she added.

Cordero was initially diagnosed with pneumonia in March but later tested positive for COVID-19. He was hospitalized and placed in a medically induced coma March 31 and had his right leg amputated in late April after suffering blood clots in his legs.

Kloots said last week that Cordero's lungs have been "severely damaged" by COVID-19 and look as if the actor was a smoker for 50 years. Kloots added, however, that she's "not giving up hope" on her husband's recovery.

"So the doctor told me that if Nick was in his seventies, we'd be having a different conversation. He's 41, and he's been fighting. He's been fighting really hard," she said. "So I'm not giving up hope."

Kloots shared a photo Sunday on Instagram of herself with Rocky, her 10-month-old son with Cordero, outside the building where Cordero is hospitalized. Kloots is unable to see her husband due to health concerns.

"Dear Nick, you can't see us but we 'visit' you everyday. I can't wait for the day I wheel you out of this hospital honey. Don't stop believing! #coderocky #wakeupnick," she wrote.