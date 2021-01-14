Nick Carter and his wife, Lauren Carter, say they were shocked to learn that Lauren is pregnant again.

The 40-year-old singer and Lauren Carter shared their surprise in an interview with Good Morning America on Thursday after announcing they're expecting their third child.

Carter and Lauren Carter married in April 2014 and have two children, son Odin, 4, and daughter Saoirse, 15 months. The couple have experienced multiple miscarriages throughout the years.

In the GMA interview, Lauren Carter said she had a 1% chance of conceiving again.

"I didn't think it was possible to have another child. It was a 1% chance, 1 in 500 at my age," she said. "It was even less than that for my medical conditions, my medical history. And so I was just living my life with my two children and going on as if, you know, I was never going to have anymore."

Carter said his family is trying to keep "a nice, healthy and peaceful household" since Lauren Carter's pregnancy is high risk. The singer called Lauren Carter's pregnancy "a blessing" after a difficult 2020.

"I look at it like, you know, 2020 has had a lot of ups and downs for a lot of people in the world," he said. "And for 2021 and coming into the new year, it's just a glimmer of hope."

Carter confirmed his wife's pregnancy alongside an ultrasound video Wednesday.

"Sometimes life blesses you with little surprises. #2021 #babynumber3 #fatherhood #happyhome," he wrote.

Carter is a member of the boy band the Backstreet Boys. The group released a new song, "Matches," with Britney Spears in December.