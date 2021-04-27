Nick Carter and his wife, Lauren Carter, say their baby girl is at home and "doing well" following complications with the birth.

Carter, 41, shared an update Monday on Instagram after his newborn daughter spent her first days in the hospital.

"I would like to thank the amazing doctors, nurses, & staff at @southernhillshospitallv NICU for taking such good care of our baby. We know it's not easy, especially during this time. We are so grateful for everything you've done for us," Carter said.

"@laurenkittcarter and baby are home and doing well," he added.

Carter announced his baby girl's arrival Thursday but said there were "minor complications" with the birth.

"We are proud to announce that our baby has officially arrived," he said on Instagram. "But as a parent knows all to very well, sometimes things don't turn out the way you plan it. We have been experiencing some minor complications but things are looking a little better after the first night."

Carter gave an update Thursday evening, saying "everything is looking better but we're not out of the woods yet."

"We have to stay in the hospital one more night. But Daddy and Mommy are watching baby like a Hawk," he said.

Carter and Lauren Carter married in April 2014 and have two other children, son Odin, 5, and daughter Saoirse, 18 months. The couple announced in January that they were expecting their third child.

Carter is a member of the Backstreet Boys, a boy band that released a new song, "Matches," with Britney Spears in December.