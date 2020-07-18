Entertainer Nick Cannon's planned TV talk show has been postponed until 2021, due to his recent anti-Semitic remarks and subsequent apology.

ViacomCBS ended its decades-long relationship with Cannon this week, denouncing as "hateful speech" his comments about Jewish people on his podcast.

After Cannon apologized for his "hurtful" comments, Fox said it would not fire him from his job as host of The Masked Singer.

On Friday, the producers of Cannon's syndicated talk show, which was slated to premiere this fall, said they are pushing back its release date.

"After conversations with Nick, we do believe that his public comments don't reflect his true feelings and his apology is heartfelt and sincere," Lionsgate and Debmar-Mercury said in a statement.