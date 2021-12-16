Nick Cannon says he's taking life "five minutes at a time" in the wake of his son's death.

The 41-year-old actor, rapper and television personality gave an update Thursday on Today after Zen, his 5-month-old son with Alyssa Scott, died of brain cancer last week.

Cannon said he's attempting to stay positive as he and his family grieve.

"I'm optimistic in finding the purpose of -- through all of the pain," the star said.

"I'm attempting to smile, I'm attempting to be the high-frequency individual that I've set out to be, but along the way there's definitely some curves along the way," he added. "I'm taking it five minutes at a time."

Cannon announced his son's death Dec. 7 on The Nick Cannon Show and said there's been an "outpouring of love" from people since.

Cannon had said on The Nick Cannon Show that Zen died after a battle with hydrocephalus, a form of cancer that causes a buildup of fluid in the brain. He shared how he and Scott spent a final weekend with their son at a beach.

On Today, Cannon said he prayed for strength as his son's health declined.

"You pray for miracles. Coming from a faith-based background, it's not for the miracle to do something unknown to us but it's really for the things that we can find comfort in," he said. "So I asked for the miracle of strength, to be able to be here today, and to find that peace that surpasses all understanding."

Cannon has six other children: twins Zillion and Zion with Abby De La Rosa, daughter Powerful and son Golden with Brittany Bell, and twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey.

Cannon said Monday that he will take his MTV series Wild 'N Out on tour in May.