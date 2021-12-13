Nick Cannon announced Monday that he will take his MTV series Wild 'N Out on tour starting in May.The tour will feature Cannon, the cast of the show and special guests performing onstage.The show will mix comedy, variety and game show elements with audience members also getting invited to join in.The tour begins on May 20 at the Cellairis Amphitheatre in Atlanta before it wraps up on July 2 at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J.Tickets go on sale for the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m. local time through LiveNation.Here are the full list of dates for the Wild 'N Out live tour:May 20 -- Atlanta, Cellairis AMphitheatreMay 21 -- Jacksonville, Fla., VyStar Veterans Memorial ArenaMay 22 -- West Palm Beach, Fla., iTHINK Financial AmphitheatreMay 27 -- Virginia Beach. Va., Veterans United Home Loans AmphitheaterMay 28 -- Columbia, Md., Merriweather Post PavilionMay 29 -- Charlotte, N.C., PNC Music PavilionJune 2 -- Wantagh, N.Y., Northwell Health at Jones Beach TheatreJune 3 -- Holmdel, N.J., PNC Banks Arts CenterJune 4 -- Hartford, Conn., The Xfinity TheatreJune 5 -- Boston, Xfinity CenterJune10 -- Cincinnati, Ohio, Riverbend Music CenterJune 11 -- Chicago, Hollywood Casino AmphitheatreJune 12 -- Indianapolis, Ruoff Music CenterJune 17 -- New Orleans, Smoothie King CenterJune 18 -- Houston, Cynthia Woods Mitchell PavilionJune 19 -- Dallas, Dos Equis PavilionJune 23 -- Sacramento, Toyota AmphitheatreJune 24 -- Concord, Calif., Concord PavilionJune 25 -- Las Vegas, MGM Grand Garden ArenaJune 26 -- Los Angeles, Crypto.com ArenaJune 30 -- Detroit, DTE Energy Music TheatreJuly 1 -- Cleveland, Blossom Music CenterJuly 2 -- Atlantic City, N.J., Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall