Nick Cannon has announced he is anticipating the birth of his eighth child.

"It's a boy. We found out officially yesterday," Cannon said on Monday's edition of his eponymous talk show.

"The Masked Singer" host shared a photo showing him celebrating at a gender reveal party over the weekend with model Bre Tiesi, whom he jokingly described as "the next mother."

"As everybody knows, I have a lot of children and I love them all dearly, sincerely," Cannon said.

"Every single one of my children is just as special as the other," he added.

"It's never a competition. Parents know what I mean when I talk about the love of a child -- whether it is a child who is here, whether it is a child who is no longer here with us, whether it is a child who is grown, whether it is a child who is about to be here."

Cannon and Alyssa Scott lost their 5-month-old son Zen to brain cancer on Dec. 5.

Scott took to Instagram Monday to address the news that Cannon is expecting another child and to thank well-wishers for their support.

"I always say Zen expanded my heart in ways I never thought possible. He filled that that space with compassion, knowing I would need that most," Scott wrote.

"It is painful having my son be apart of conversations that aren't in alignment with his light and legacy. It isn't something I chose for him or myself," she added.

"It's important for me to let you all know.. I am centered, I am at peace. I look at everyone's predicament with loving eyes. I will not judge. I will consciously decide what I will participate in. I am surrounded by love. God, my mom, dad, sister, brother and daughter continue to carry me."

Cannon is also the father of 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; 4-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 1-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; and 7-month-old twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with Abby De La Rosa.