Nicholas Hoult is loving his new role as a dad.

The 30-year-old actress discussed life with his son, whom he reportedly welcomed with Bryana Holly in 2018, during Monday's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden

Hoult said parenting is a "learning curve" and has brought him back to his own childhood.

"I'm loving it," he said. "It's mad. It's a learning curve, isn't it? There's a lot to take in. But overall, it's like that time again, it brings back a lot of memories of your childhood."

Hoult said he enjoys playing with his young son, especially now during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"It makes you play again -- which I'm really enjoying, particularly with this time now with everything shut down and not having to work I'm kind of just playing trains all day," he said. "Yeah, it's great."

Hoult had his first acting role at age 3 in a play. He and Late Late Show host James Corden marveled at how Hoult was able to perform at such a young age.

"I don't understand it now looking at my little boy," Hoult said. "How do you convince the kid to do what you want them to do, like designate a time on stage? Because I can't convince him to do anything."

Hoult said in an interview with the Evening Standard in 2019 that having a child has made him prioritize family time amid his busy work schedule.

"It makes you value time differently, which is why I talk very quickly in interviews now, because I need to get home to them," he said.

Hoult will next star in the Hulu series The Great, which premieres Friday. The show co-stars Elle Fanning as Catherine the Great.