Paramount+ announced a series of panels for Star Trek Day on Thursday. Sept. 8 will be Star Trek Day with live panels streamed out of the Skirball Center in Los Angeles, Calif. for the third year.

Star Trek: The Pod Directive hosts Tawny Newsome and Paul F. Tompkins will host two hours of panels. Jackie Cox and Mary Chieffo will host red carpet interviews.

Star Trek Day will include a Nichelle Nichols tribute. The Uhura actor died July 30.

Star Trek: Picard stars Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd will preview the third and final season. Lower Decks voice artists Newsome, Noel Wells and Dawnn Lewis will discuss their animated series.

Star Trek: Prodigy voice cast Brett Gray and Kate Mulgrew will discuss their animated series for younger audiences. Strange New Worlds cast Rebecca Romijn, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia and Babs Olusanmokun will attend.

Wilson Cruz will beam in from Toronto to take fans behind the scenes of Star Trek: Discovery Season 5. Sonequa Martin-Green and other cast members are expected to join.

Reggie Watts will play music, Brain Posehn will do standup comedy and fans will participate in a cosplay show and makeup demonstration.

Sept. 8 is Star Trek Day because the original series premiered on that date in 1966. Paramount+ is the streaming hub for Star Trek movies and TV shows.