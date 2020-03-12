Niall Horan is adding summer dates to his Nice to Meet Ya tour.
The 26-year-old singer announced a second leg of the North American tour Wednesday on Twitter.
"USA I'm thrilled to share that I'm going on the @HondaCivicTour! I've just added NEW dates for the US summer run and cannot wait to see you all," he wrote.
Horan shared the news alongside a video to fans.
"Hello there, guys. It's Niall Horan, and I'm going on the Honda Civic tour this summer," he says in the clip. "Loads more dates, which means more incredible moments with this guy. I can't wait to see all you lovely people."
The new leg begins July 9 in Charlotte, N.C., and ends Aug. 9 in Auburn, Wash. Tickets go on sale March 20 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales for Citi card members to begin March 16 at 10 a.m.
Horan will kick off the spring leg of the tour April 20 in Nashville, Tenn.
Nice to Meet Ya takes its name from Horan's single of the same name. The song appears on his second solo album, Heartbreak Weather, which will be released Friday. Horan said on The Late Late Show with James Corden this week that Heartbreak Weather is a concept album about a breakup.
Here's the full list of dates for the Nice to Meet Ya tour:
April 20 - Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena
April 22 - Atlanta, Ga., at State Farm Arena
April 24 - Sunrise, Fla., at BB&T Center
April 25 - Orlando, Fla., at Amway Center
April 27 - Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena
April 29 - Brooklyn, N.Y., at Barclays Center
May 1 - Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena
May 2 - Philadelphia, Pa., at Wells Fargo Center
May 6 - Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena
May 8 - Columbus, Ohio, at Schottenstein Center
May 9 - Rosemont, Ill., at Allstate Arena
May 11 - St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center
May 13 - Tulsa, Okla., at BOK Center
May 15 - Glendale, Ariz., at Gila River Arena
May 16 - Las Vegas, Nev., at MGM Garden Arena
May 18 - Inglewood, Calif., at The Forum
May 20 - San Jose, Calif., at SAP Center at San Jose
July 8 - Charlotte, N.C., at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 11 - Orange Beach, Ala., at The Wharf Amphitheater
July 12 - The Woodlands, Texas, at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
July 14 - Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion
July 16 - Kansas City, Mo., at Starlight Theatre
July 18 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center
July 19 - Canandaigua, N.Y., at Constellation Brands - Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
July 21 - Raleigh, N.C., at Red Hat Amphitheater
July 23 - Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity Center
July 24 - Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center
July 26 - Rochester Hills, Mich., at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
July 29 - Indianapolis, Ind., at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
July 30 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center
Aug. 1 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at BMO Harris Pavilion
Aug. 2 - Maryland Heights, Mo., at Saint Louis Music Park
Aug. 5 - Englewood, Colo., at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Aug. 7 - Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre
Aug. 9 - Auburn, Wash., at White River Amphitheatre
