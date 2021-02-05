The NFL will release a new visual album for Super Bowl LV.

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Football League (NFL) said the album, Super Bowl LV Live, will feature each performance from this year's Super Bowl, set to take place Sunday.

Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church will perform the national anthem, while H.E.R. will sing "America the Beautiful." The Weeknd will perform during the halftime show.

In addition, each performance will go live on streaming services throughout the evening.

"Our team is constantly developing new and innovative ways for all fans to engage and feel personally connected to the Super Bowl halftime show," NFL chief media and business officer Brian Rolapp said.

"The Live Visual Album allows fans to experience the greatness of the artists' performance on Super Bowl Sunday across multiple platforms anytime, which further extends the excitement, conversation and life of the show," he added.

Super Bowl LV Live will be available for pre-save beginning Friday and will be available Sunday.

The Weeknd teased his halftime performance in a Pepsi ad released this week that shows him revisiting moments from his career. During a press conference Thursday, the singer said he will keep his performance "PG for the families."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"I definitely want to be respectful to the viewers at home," he said.

Super Bowl LV will take place Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.