Netflix explores the life and career of soccer star Neymar Jr. in the new teaser trailer for upcoming documentary series, The Perfect Chaos.

Neymar talks about how he wants the series to start and how he feels judged in the clip released on Tuesday.

"I'm talking about my family, the inner circle. You are their Batman. But for those who don't know me, I'm automatically the Joker," the athlete says in the teaser.

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos is a three-part documentary series directed by David Charles Rodrigues. The show will tackle Neymar's rise to fame, including his time with FC Barcelona, the Brazilian National Team and Paris Saint-Germain.

Fellow soccer greats David Beckham, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and more will be featured in interviews throughout the series.

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos comes to Netflix on Jan. 25.