DreamWorks Animation has announced a new installment in one of its most beloved film franchises is on the way.

"This is the moment you've all been waiting 4. #KungFuPanda 4 hits theaters on March 8, 2024," the studio tweeted Friday.

The first film in the blockbuster series -- which features the voice talents of Jack Black, Angelina Jolie, Dustin Hoffman, Seth Rogen, Lucy Liu and Jackie Chan -- premiered in 2008.

Kung Fu Panda 2 opened in 2011 and Kung Fu Panda 3 followed in 2016.

The franchise also includes the cartoon TV shows Kung Fu Panda: Legend of Awesomeness and Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny.

DreamWorks Animation is also the studio behind the Shrek, Madagascar, How to Train Your Dragon and Puss in Boots franchises.