Eleven TikTok creators gather under one roof in the new teaser trailer for Season 3 of reality series, Next Influencer.

The new cast of TikTok creators deal with betrayals and heartbreak as they compete against each other to become the next big influencer in the clip released on Thursday.

The cast includes Taylor Olympios, Dawn Morante, Evan Lane, Carrie Berk, Talen Battles, Noah Danenhower, Noor Dabash, Sierra Reed, Kristian Ramey, Soha Khatib and Bryce Mckenzie.

Past winner and TikTok star Owen Holt serves as the host.

The cast will be competing in a series of challenges in order to win a prize package that includes a talent contract with Awesomeness, ViacomCBS' Gen Z studio.

Next Influencer Season 3 will premiere Jan. 13 on Paramount+ with five episodes. The season's remaining episodes including a reunion special will then arrive weekly on Paramount+.