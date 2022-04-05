Paramount+ announced Tuesday that Star Trek: Picard will reunite Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) with his Next Generation crew in Season 3, which will be its final season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jonathan Frakes , Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis and Brent Spiner are confirmed to appear in Season 3. Spiner, Sirtis and Frakes appeared in Season 1 as well.

Frakes also directed three episodes of Picard. The cast made seven seasons of The Next Generation and four Star Trek movies together.

Burton played engineer Geordi La Forge. Dorn played Lieutenant Worf, a Klingon crew member. Frakes played Picard's Number One, Commander Riker. McFadden played Dr. Beverly Crusher. Sirtis played Enterprise counselor Deanna Troi. Spinner played android Data.

Star Trek: Picard premiered in 2020. It was the second Star Trek series on Paramount+, then called CBS All Access, after Star Trek: Discovery.

Additional spinoffs Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Star Trek: Section 31 are forthcoming. Animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Prodigy are also on Paramount+.

Picard picked up with Jean-Luc at age 90, having left the Federation disillusioned. Season 2 sees old nemesis Q (John de Lancie) challenge Picard one more time.

New episodes of Picard Season 2 stream Thursdays on Paramount+.