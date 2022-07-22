South Korean girl group NewJeans is making its debut.

The K-pop group released a single and music video for the song "Attention" on Friday.

The "Attention" performance video shows the members of NewJeans sing and dance in an empty stadium.

"Attention" appears on NewJeans' forthcoming debut, self-titled EP. The group will release the full EP on Aug. 1.

NewJeans also released the intro for their "Hype Boy" music video Friday.

NewJeans consists of Hanni, Minji, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein. The group is signed to Ador, an independent music label under Hybe, agency of BTS.