A New York woman investigating a hole behind her bathroom mirror went through the proverbial looking glass and made a startling discovery -- an entire empty apartment.

Samantha Hartsoe, who chronicled her discovery in a series of TikTok videos, said she was investigating the source of a cold draft in her Roosevelt Island apartment, and she tracked the blowing air to her bathroom mirror.

Hartsoe removed the mirror and discovered it was hiding a large, square hole into a dark room.

"Curiosity killed the cat, curiosity is going to kill me," Hartsoe recalled thinking in an interview with NBC New York. "I can't not know what's on the other side of my bathroom."

Hartsoe climbed through the opening and discovered the room was part of a two-story vacant apartment. She said she explored the whole residence, finding only trash bags, an uninstalled toilet and an empty water bottle.

"I was kind of expecting there to be somebody, especially with the water bottle being there," Hartsoe told Curbed.

Hartsoe said she made sure the door to the unfinished apartment was locked before making her way back to her own residence. She said the front door to the vacant domicile was located elsewhere in the apartment complex from her own home.

She said she contacted maintenance to patch the hole in her bathroom and a representative from the management office is expected to visit her apartment soon to investigate her discovery.