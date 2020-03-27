Donuts Delite, a doughnut shop in Rochester, N.Y., is selling doughnuts featuring the likeness of Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci, an immunologist and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has entered into the spotlight as he appears regularly during President Donald Trump 's televised briefings about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The doughnut is made by printing an image of Fauci, 79, onto thin edible paper placed on top of a thick layer of buttercream frosting.

"We're watching the news like everyone else," franchisee of Donuts Delite Nick Semeraro said to Democrat and Chronicle.

"He's on TV giving us the facts, you've got to respect that. We're bipartisan, we stay neutral, but you've got to give credit where credit's due," he continued.

"People are buying them like crazy," Semeraro said. "We're making more right now."

The Fauci doughnuts cost $2.10 each or $11 for a half-dozen and $20 for a dozen plus tax. Customers can order them for takeout, curbside pickup or delivery.

The Butter & bakery in San Francisco is selling "Quarantine Cakes" with messages like "wash your hands."