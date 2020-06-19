An unreleased version of Aretha Franklin's "Never Gonna Break My Faith" featuring the Boys Choir of Harlem was released to music streaming services on Juneteenth Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The track can be found on Franklin's official YouTube channel, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, Deezer and Tidal.

"Never Gonna Break My Faith" was originally released as a duet with Mary J. Blige. The song appeared on the soundtrack to 2006 film Bobby, which followed the life of the late Robert F. Kennedy.

"You can lie to a child with a smiling face/ Tell me that color ain't about a race/ You can cast the first stone/ You can break my bones/ But you never gonna break/ You never gonna break my faith," Franklin sings.

The song earned Franklin her 18th and final Grammy award for Best Gospel Performance.

Franklin, known as the Queen of Soul, died in 2018 at age 76.

Actress Jennifer Hudson will portray Franklin in the biopic Respect, which is scheduled to hit theaters on Dec. 25. Hudson said in February that she had finished working on the film.

Friday is Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.