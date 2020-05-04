Midnight Sun, a new book in the Twilight universe, is coming in August.

Publisher Little, Brown and Company confirmed Monday that the novel, written by author Stephenie Meyer , is slated for release Aug. 4.

Midnight Sun retells Edward Cullen and Bella Swan's love story through Edward's eyes. The book gives a "new and decidedly dark twist" on the romance between Edward, a vampire, and Bella, a human.

"As we learn more fascinating details about Edward's past and the complexity of his inner thoughts, we understand why this is the defining struggle of his life. How can he let himself fall in love with Bella when he knows that he is endangering her life?" an official description says.

The Twilight series consists of Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse and Breaking Dawn, which were published between 2005 and 2008. The books were adapted as a series of five films starring Robert Pattinson as Edward and Kristen Stewart as Bella.

Meyer announced Midnight Sun during a remote appearance Monday on Good Morning America. She said she hopes the book will be a "fun distraction" for people amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"I am very excited to finally, finally announce the release of Midnight Sun on August 4th. It's a crazy time right now and I wasn't sure if it was the right time to put this book out, but some of you have been waiting for so, so long," she said.