"They ask me, 'What's your preferences?' So I just said [ages] 45 to 60, just being honest," Mel said during a recent appearance on the "MGoBlue" podcast with Jon Jansen.
"And then the process went and I was selected [as the star]. And then we had lunch with the executive producer. I said, 'You know, if they're 60 or over, I'm cutting them.'"
Mel said the executive producer replied, "'Oh, no, Mel, you can't! This is not The Silver Bachelor. This isThe Golden Bachelor.' He goes, 'But they're going to be hot. Don't worry about it. Don't worry about it.'"
Mel also said the executive producer told him he can't use the word "cut" when speaking aboutThe Golden Bachelor eliminations.
"I go, 'Well, that's an NFL term,'" Mel recalled. "So I don't know anything about [these women]."
Mel explained how the producers were the ones who were "vetting" and "picking" his lineup of ladies.
"And I know they're going to be beautiful," Mel said. "I know they are, but I had no say in them. I had no resume."
Mel shared how the casting team, however, did ask him to describe his ideal "profile" for a partner.
"[I said], 'Well, they've got to be fit, because I'm staying in shape and work out and stuff,'" Mel recalled.
"And I told them, 'Try to stay away from the artificial hips and the wigs, you know, that kind of stuff, right?'"
Mel added how he's looking for a woman "who is a lifetime learner" and enjoys to "work out, stay fit, eat, have fun, be energetic and live life."
Mel, who was born and raised in Detroit, MI, graduated from the University of Michigan and was drafted by the LA Rams in 1981. He went on to play nine seasons of professional football before retiring from the NFL and transitioning into a law career.
Mel, who now lives Orange County, CA, was married for 25 years to his "first love," with whom he welcomed two sons, before they divorced.
ABC shared that when Mel got divorced and had to grieve the death of his father, he channeled his energy into being the best father he could be and coaching their extracurricular sports teams.
