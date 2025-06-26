The Golden Bachelor star Mel Owens has admitted he asked producers for a specific age group of women for his season.

Mel, 66, was announced as The Golden Bachelor's Season 2 star back in April, and he apparently set some parameters for the casting department.

"They ask me, 'What's your preferences?' So I just said [ages] 45 to 60, just being honest," Mel said during a recent appearance on the "MGoBlue" podcast with Jon Jansen.

"And then the process went and I was selected [as the star]. And then we had lunch with the executive producer. I said, 'You know, if they're 60 or over, I'm cutting them.'"

Mel said the executive producer replied, "'Oh, no, Mel, you can't! This is not The Silver Bachelor. This is The Golden Bachelor.' He goes, 'But they're going to be hot. Don't worry about it. Don't worry about it.'"

Mel also said the executive producer told him he can't use the word "cut" when speaking about The Golden Bachelor eliminations.

"I go, 'Well, that's an NFL term,'" Mel recalled. "So I don't know anything about [these women]."

Mel explained how the producers were the ones who were "vetting" and "picking" his lineup of ladies.

"And I know they're going to be beautiful," Mel said. "I know they are, but I had no say in them. I had no resume."

Mel shared how the casting team, however, did ask him to describe his ideal "profile" for a partner.

"[I said], 'Well, they've got to be fit, because I'm staying in shape and work out and stuff,'" Mel recalled.

"And I told them, 'Try to stay away from the artificial hips and the wigs, you know, that kind of stuff, right?'"
Mel added how he's looking for a woman "who is a lifetime learner" and enjoys to "work out, stay fit, eat, have fun, be energetic and live life."

Mel, who was born and raised in Detroit, MI, graduated from the University of Michigan and was drafted by the LA Rams in 1981. He went on to play nine seasons of professional football before retiring from the NFL and transitioning into a law career.

Mel, who now lives Orange County, CA, was married for 25 years to his "first love," with whom he welcomed two sons, before they divorced.

ABC shared that when Mel got divorced and had to grieve the death of his father, he channeled his energy into being the best father he could be and coaching their extracurricular sports teams.

The Golden Bachelor host Jesse Palmer told Us Weekly in late April how Mel was looking for genuine and lasting love, but not necessarily a fairy-tale story.

"I don't think he's necessarily looking for anything heavily extravagant," Jesse said at the time.

"When you talk with him, what he misses most about being married and being in a relationship, it's just having and enjoying those simple everyday moments."

The Bachelor host insisted Mel is "just looking for companionship" in its purest state and listening him talk about wanting a lifelong partner is "really moving."

Jesse concluded, "So I think he's going to be a great lead. I think he's a great choice to be our next Golden Bachelor."

Mel will be following in the footsteps of Season 1 The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner.

Gerry had proposed marriage to his The Golden Bachelor winner, Theresa Nist, on the show's Season 1 finale in late 2023.

Gerry and Theresa, proudly showing off their love, rushed to the altar and got married in January 2024 for a televised wedding special on ABC.

Three months later, however, Gerry announced his split from Theresa and claimed distance was the problem.

Gerry filed for divorce from Theresa in April 2024, and then the pair's divorce was finalized in June 2024.

Since then, Theresa has said there's more to her breakup with Gerry than just the miles between them, and Gerry has claimed his early 2024 diagnosis with an incurable cancer had major influence over the pair's decision to part ways.

But Joan, the first star of The Golden Bachelorette, did, in fact, find her happily ever after.

Joan picked Chock Chapple as her The Golden Bachelorette winner on the show's finale in November 2024, and the pair is still happily engaged and making a long-distance relationship work.

