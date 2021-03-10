A new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles video game that pays homage to classic TMNT titles from the past has been announced for PC and consoles.

Publisher Dotemu and developer Tribute Games, in association with Nickelodeon, announced the game titled Shredder's Revenge on Wednesday with a cinematic trailer.

Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo and Donatello take on Shredder, Bebop and Rocksteady in the clip, with their master Splinter and reporter friend April O'Neil also getting in on the action.

The trailer also features gameplay footage and the theme song from the 1987 TMNT animated series.

Shredder's Revenge is a 2-D side-scrolling brawler that pays tribute to iconic arcade games Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from 1989 and it's 1991 sequel, Turtles in Time.

"Armed with shell-shocking abilities built on a foundation of classic brawling mechanics, the gang are in for an exhilarating, Foot Clan-stomping romp leading them through the sewers and bustling boroughs of New York City all the way to Dimension X," reads a synopsis.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge can be played cooperatively with four players. A release date was not announced.