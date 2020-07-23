Taylor Swift announced Thursday her eighth studio album, folklore, will be released in a surprise drop at midnight, accompanied by the music video for the first single, "cardigan."

Swift announced in an Instagram post that the midnight release will feature 16 new songs, with 11 of the tracks co-written with Aaron Dessner and to co-written with William Bowery.

Bon Iver also co-wrote one song, "exile," and sings with Swift on the track, she said.

"Most of the things I had planned this summer didn't end up happening, but there is something I hadn't planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise. Tonight at midnight I'll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I've poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into," Swift wrote.

The album was engineered by Laura Sisk and Jon Low, and mixed by Low and Serban Ghenea.

The photos for folklore were taken by Beth Garrabrant.

"Before this year I probably would've overthought when to release this music at the 'perfect' time, but the times we're living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That's the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much," the Instagram post says.

The music video for the album's first single, "cardigan," will also premiere Thursday night, Swift said.

She thanked her "brilliant" video team, comprised of "cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, producer Jil Hardin, executive producer Rebecca Skinner, AD Joe 'Oz' Osbourne, editor Chancler Haynes, special effects wizards David Lebensfeld & Grant Miller, and set designer Ethan Tobman."

The singer said precautions were taken while filming.

"The entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and I even did my own hair, makeup, and styling," she wrote.

Swift said there will be eight deluxe CD editions and eight deluxe vinyl editions of folklore available for one week. The deluxe editions will feature a bonus track, "the lakes," as well as "unique covers, photos, and artwork."