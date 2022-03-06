"Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side," a synopsis said.
"When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a rag-tag shelter pack -- Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel -- to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the Super Heroes."
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.