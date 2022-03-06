A new minute-long trailer for the animated movie, DC League of Super-Pets, features Keanu Reeves voicing the iconic character of Batman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reeves is best known for his performances in The Matrix, John Wick and Bill & Ted film franchises.

His Super-Pets project is set for theatrical release on May 20.

Its voice cast also includes Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Marc Maron, Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz.

"Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side," a synopsis said.

"When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a rag-tag shelter pack -- Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel -- to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the Super Heroes."