Netflix announced that Spy Kids creator Robert Rodriguez has signed on to write, direct and produce a new installment in the franchise that began in 2001.

The next film will introduce the world to a new family of spies.

No casting has been announced yet for the project, which will be Rodriguez's second family flick for the streaming service, following the success of 2020's We Can Be Heroes.

The franchise also includes the live-action movies Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002), Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over (2003), and Spy Kids: All The Time In The World (2011), as well as an animated series.

Rodriguez is also known for Alita: Battle Angel, Machete Kills, Sin City, Dusk Til Dawn and Desperado.