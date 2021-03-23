New seasons of the reality series The Circle and Too Hot to Handle are coming to Netflix.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service said Tuesday that The Circle Season 2 will premiere in April.

The Circle is a reality competition series featuring contestants who are isolated in their own apartments. The contestants communicate with each other via "The Circle," which transcribes their messages into text.

The Circle is hosted by actress and comedian Michelle Buteau and premiered on Netflix in January 2020. The show was renewed for two more seasons in March 2020.

Netflix will release the first four episodes of The Circle Season 2 on April 14. Episodes 5-8 will start streaming April 21, followed by Episodes 9-12 on April 28, and the finale on May 5.

In addition, Too Hot to Handle Season 2 will premiere in June.

Too Hot to Handle is a dating game show where contestants must avoid sexual contact for four weeks in pursuit of a cash prize. The series premiered in April 2020 and was renewed for two more seasons in January.

Netflix shared a trailer for the new seasons Tuesday that teases new drama and hookups to come.