CBS has scheduled the premiere dates for many of its TV comedies, dramas and reality shows.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sept. 20, new seasons of The Neighborhood, Bob [Hearts] Abishola and NCIS will return and new series, NCIS: Hawai'i, will debut.

Sept. 21 will mark the returns of FBI and FBI: Most Wanted, and the premiere of the latest installment in the franchise, FBI: International.

Season 41 of Survivor is set to begin on Sept. 22, and S.W.A.T., Magnum, P.I. and Blue Bloods will return Oct. 1.

The new reboot, CSI: Vegas, will kick off on Oct. 6 and the new comedy, Ghosts, is slated to begin on Oct. 7. Also returning that night are Young Sheldon, United States of Al, B Positive and Bull.

The Equalizer, NCIS: Los Angeles and SEAL Team will be back on Oct. 10 and the new reality show, The Activist, will start on Oct. 22.