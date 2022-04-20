New season of Seth MacFarlane's 'The Orville' to debut June 2 on Hulu
UPI News Service, 04/20/2022
The Orville: New Horizons is set to premiere on Hulu on June 2.
"Set 400 years in the future, The Orville: New Horizons finds the crew of the U.S.S. Orville continuing their mission of exploration, as they navigate both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships," the streaming service said in a synopsis.
