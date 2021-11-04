Sony Pictures released a new trailer for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City on Thursday. The film opens Nov. 24 in theaters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the Capcom video game series, Welcome to Raccoon City sees video game characters Claire ( Kaya Scodelario ) and Chris Redfield ( Robbie Amell ) return to Raccoon City to uncover secrets. They find that the Umbrella Corp. has been experimenting on the town.

Those experiments turn people into bloodthirsty zombies and monsters. The latest trailer gives viewers a full frontal look at some of the film's creatures.

The trailer also includes an image of the words "Itchy Tasty" written in blood on the mirror. This is also a reference to an infected animal keeper from the original 1996 game.

Sony released the first trailer on Oct. 7. The film also includes video game characters Jill Valentine (Hannah John-Kamen), William Birkin (Neal McDonough), Leon S. Kennedy (Avan Jogia), Albert Wesker (Tom Hopper) and Chief Brian Irons (Donal Logue).

Resident Evil was the subject of six movies starring Milla Jovovich . Johannes Roberts wrote and directed Welcome to Raccoon City.

Netflix also released the animated film, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness which featured the characters of Leon and Claire.