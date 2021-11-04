New 'Resident Evil' trailer shows monsters, video game Easter eggs
UPI News Service, 11/04/2021
Sony Pictures released a new trailer for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City on Thursday. The film opens Nov. 24 in theaters.
ADVERTISEMENT
Based on the Capcom video game series, Welcome to Raccoon City sees video game characters Claire (Kaya Scodelario) and Chris Redfield (Robbie Amell) return to Raccoon City to uncover secrets. They find that the Umbrella Corp. has been experimenting on the town.
Those experiments turn people into bloodthirsty zombies and monsters. The latest trailer gives viewers a full frontal look at some of the film's creatures.
The trailer also includes an image of the words "Itchy Tasty" written in blood on the mirror. This is also a reference to an infected animal keeper from the original 1996 game.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.