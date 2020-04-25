Marvel announced Thor: Love and Thunder, starring Chris Hemsworth as the titular god, is slated to open in theaters Feb. 11, 2022.

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, with Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen , is to begin its theatrical release on March 25, 2022.

Sony Pictures Animation said Spider-Verse will swing into theaters on Oct. 7, 2022.

Film release schedules have been reshuffled in recent weeks due to theater and production shutdowns during the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed about 200,000 people worldwide.