The Pokemon Company announced on Wednesday that a new Pokemon Snap game is coming to the Nintendo Switch.

New Pokemon Snap, which is inspired by the original Pokemon Snap title that was released for the Nintendo 64 in 1999, tasks players with taking photos of Pokemon in their natural habitats.

Players will visit unknown islands consisting of jungles and beaches filled with different types of Pokemon. The photos that are taken will help fans make their own Pokemon Photodex.

Bandai Namco is developing New Pokemon Snap which was not given a release date.

The Pokemon Company also announced a free smartphone app to help kids brush their teeth, titled Pokemon Smile, and a game for smartphones and the Switch, titled Pokemon Cafe Mix, where players run a restaurant and solve puzzles.