The Pokemon Company announced on Friday that a new Pokemon Presents livestream will be presented Wednesday at 9 a.m. EDT.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event will be focused on upcoming Pokemon video games, including Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, Pokemon Shining Pearl and Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Fans can view the livestream through the official Pokemon YouTube channel.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl are coming to the Nintendo Switch on Nov. 19. The games are remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pokemon Pearl from 2006, when it was originally released for the Nintendo DS.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be released for the Nintendo Switch on Jan. 28. The game takes the series back to the past with Pokemon living in wild and harsh environments.

Players will be tasked with completing the Sinnoh region's first Pokedex and will be able to select from using Pokemon Rowlet, Cyndaquil or Oshawott to begin their journey.