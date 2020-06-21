Clarence House also shared on social media a photo of William smiling with his arm around his father, Prince Charles.
"Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duke of Cambridge today!" said a message posted on Twitter alongside the portrait.
A day earlier, Kensington Palace shared a photo of William sitting on a swing with his casually dressed kids.
"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new picture of The Duke with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ahead of The Duke's birthday tomorrow. The picture was taken earlier this month by The Duchess," the photo was captioned on Twitter.
