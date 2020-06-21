Britain's Kensington Palace released two new photos of Prince William happily rolling around in the grass with his three young children.

The snapshots were posted Sunday on social media in honor of the prince's 38th birthday and Father's Day.

"Thank you everyone for your very kind wishes on The Duke of Cambridge's birthday today!" the pictures are captioned on Instagram.

William married Kate Middleton in 2011. They are the parents of Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.

Clarence House also shared on social media a photo of William smiling with his arm around his father, Prince Charles.

"Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duke of Cambridge today!" said a message posted on Twitter alongside the portrait.

A day earlier, Kensington Palace shared a photo of William sitting on a swing with his casually dressed kids.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new picture of The Duke with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ahead of The Duke's birthday tomorrow. The picture was taken earlier this month by The Duchess," the photo was captioned on Twitter.