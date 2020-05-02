New photos released for Princess Charlotte's 5th birthday
UPI News Service, 05/02/2020
Britain's Kensington Palace released four new photos of Princess Charlotte in honor of her fifth birthday Saturday.
ADVERTISEMENT
"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share four new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fifth birthday tomorrow. The images were taken by The Duchess as the family helped to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area," the palace captioned Friday's snapshots, which show the tiny royal wearing a black-and-white houndstooth coat-dress.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.