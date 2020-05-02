Britain's Kensington Palace released four new photos of Princess Charlotte in honor of her fifth birthday Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share four new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fifth birthday tomorrow. The images were taken by The Duchess as the family helped to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area," the palace captioned Friday's snapshots, which show the tiny royal wearing a black-and-white houndstooth coat-dress.

Charlotte is the middle child of Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton.

The couple, who celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary Wednesday, are also parents to Prince George, 6, and Prince Louis, 2.