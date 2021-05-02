Britain's royal family shared on social media a new photo of Princess Charlotte in honor of her sixth birthday Sunday.

"Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy sixth birthday today," the post said.

The photo shows the smiling child with her long, blonde hair loose around her shoulders. She is wearing a floral print dress.

The portrait was taken by her mother, Kate Middleton, who married Prince William in 2011.

Charlotte is one of three children. Her siblings are Prince George, 7, and Prince Louis, 3.